Jackson mother helps to provide for struggling families

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Helping meet the basic needs of families struggling during the pandemic, that’s what Salena Taylor does every day in her organization ‘Partial to Girls’.

“That’s what I’m here for. I’m here to meet that challenge with people,” said Founder of Partial to Girls Salena Taylor.

As a mother, Taylor knows what it’s like to struggle, she been there before. She defeated cancer not once, but twice.

“I understand pain. I understood poverty. I definitely understood the struggles of a being a mom, and not coming from comfort, and not coming from having money, not coming from having support from the community,” said Taylor.

Today, she’s making non-contact deliveries with care packages to families in need. So far, Taylor says she has handed out more than 100,000 diapers this year, as well as items like cleaning supplies, and baby formula, and with Covid-19 cases on the rise, she’s providing more than 3,000 smart thermometers to low-income families.

“If you have that fever first, and you are able to detect that, you’re able to get in right away and get it figured out is it a cold? Is it the Flu? Or is it Covid,” said Taylor.

Taylor says, she’s not afraid to be there for people who have the virus, and she wants others to not be afraid to reach out for help.

“I’m going to get you what you need at your door step, and safely as I can,” said Taylor.

If you are in need, the best place to contact Taylor is through the Partial to Girls Facebook page.