Jackson neighbors discuss lead pipeline removal

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan is on a mission to reduce the amount of lead in water by 2040. But some say that deadline puts extra pressure on small communities.

“They’re forcing us to incur costs that we as a municipality with a high low-income population can’t…it’s just hard to absorb that cost,” City Council representative Laura Schlecte said.

People living in Jackson’s fourth district say they just want transparency as the city works to replace lead pipes.

“Basically keep the people informed,” resident Ken McGuire said. “Don’t cover the costs and stuff like that, so everybody know what they’re being pretty much level-headed about the whole project.”

The original plan is to replace the pipes over the next 20 years, but Jackson leaders want to extend the timeline by 15 years.

“35 kind of makes me wonder,” McGuire said, “why are they asking for another 15 years? Is there something they’re dragging and not telling us?”

Schlecte says taking more time would help the city.

“If we can spread that cost over 35 years instead of 20 years, it helps our citizens. The more I can mitigate that for my constituents, the better everyone’s gonna be, for not just my constituents but the city as a whole.”

No matter how long it takes or how much it costs, people say it’s important to at least try and fix any problem affecting Jackson.

The city will hold another community meeting next Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church.