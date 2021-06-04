Jackson non-profit helps sprout fresh affordable produce

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Meet Jacob Inocensio. He’s a recent graduate from the University of Michigan, but it’s Jackson where his roots began with an idea to start his own organization. The mission? End hunger in his own community.

“Communities should have the opportunity to access healthy fresh food for themselves and their families right where they live in their neighborhood and so for us that looks like rescuing food and growing food for this community, in this community,” said Grow Jackson Founder, Jacob Inosencio.

For months now his team at Grow Jackson has been preparing gardens all across Jackson planting every vegetable you can name. It’s allowing places like right next to the MLK center to be a one-stop shop for people looking for affordable produce.

“People have told us time and time again that fresh food is important to them. It’s important to their families. We know that it creates better health outcomes and we know that it creates a better lifestyle for people and so we know that the demand is there,” said Inosencio.

The team also hopes that this once grassy field inspires others to do the same in their own backyard.

“We want to do some youth programming with the King center and have some volunteer days, and have some programming for adults too to learn how they can have their own home gardens,” said Farmer Manager for Grow Jackson, Payge Lindow.

Inocensio believes that as the garden grows, that it will also sprout a healthy perspective on our relationship with food.

“I hope people know that fresh food is easy and food sovereignty is attainable, you know that idea that people can have responsibility over their food system and can have ownership over their food system. We want this to be a resource for anyone and everyone.”

Grow Jackson is currently looking for more volunteers to join their team.

If you’re interested in helping we have a link below.