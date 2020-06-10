Jackson non-profits team up to raise $333,000 in Covid Relief

As people across the state face the Covid-19 pandemic— dozens of non-profits in Jackson have shifted gears to work as one to help people dealing with current economic struggles.

Monica Moser is the CEO of the Jackson Community Foundation, she says she’s never seen Jackson come together like this before.

“We’ve had amazing support from grass roots organizations that know the neighborhoods, and communities, and people that they live with, and have been able to deploy the resources in ways that we have never seen before,” said, CEO, and President of the Jackson Community Foundation, Monica Moser.

Together these groups have raised more than $300,000. The money is helping families with basic needs from essential items to housing, and bills. The city of Jackson even transformed the Boos Center from a gym to a full-on inventory head quarters.

“I think it’s great to see just how flexible it is for our community to be, but especially our city government. So, as a city employee I’m really proud to see how different people in our City government stepped up to help out,” said Public Information Officer for the City of Jackson, Aaron Dimick.

Small businesses, and organizations are also getting support. Moser says, research shows that nearly a quarter of small businesses, and non-profits will not survive the current crisis. That’s why the Jackson Community Foundation is reviewing grants to help.

“Our hope is that we give these non-profits enough operating support to get them back on their feet to re-open,” said Moser.

The Jackson Relief Fund is still in great need. For ways to donate there is a link below.

https://uwjackson.org/covid-19-relief-fund/