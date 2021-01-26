Jackson organizations band together to help feed their community

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—-Today the United Way of Jackson’s parking lot was full of more than forty thousand pounds of food. It was all brought in by two semi-trucks ready to go to charities all across Jackson, and into the hands of nearly 3,000 families. It’s a need Ken Toll from the United Way says has never been higher.

“There’s a real explosion of need right now because with the new year and the ending of some federal programs a lot of people are losing support that they have had week after week,” said CEO of the Jackson United Way, Ken Toll.

Dozens of volunteers and non-profits showed up including people like Jacob Inocencio who recently started a charity of his own called Jackson Grows. It’s an organization that is helping fill in the gaps for both families and other non-profits by building a food reserve ready for when families call for help.

“For us, that food on reserve is going to be huge because, in addition to the families that we help, we’re also going to be able to provide some additional support at a moment’s notice,” said Inocencio.

Others like Tom Crowe-Garey just wanted to come by to help feed their neighbors.

“I hate having anybody go hungry, so for me it’s important to just at least put something on the table,” said Crowe-Garey.

Toll says it’s a mission they will continue for as long as it takes.

“It does really warm your heart. I heard somebody say yesterday that you know through service we are the ones who are improved, not those we serve, and I absolutely believe that. If you are not helping your community right now you should be, and there’s a lot of ways you can help.”

If you are in need leaders say the best thing to do is call 2-1-1 to get connected to an organization that can help.