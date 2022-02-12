JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—For nearly three years Steve Castle’s stood inside these walls to help and lead at the Jackson Interfaith Shelter. Today, he hopes renovations made possible by the community bring new light to the people who stay here.

“No matter what situation they are coming from you don’t know where they were last night, and you want to make sure the space communicates hope and dignity and ability to start over,” said the CEO of the Jackson Interfaith Shelter, Steve Castle.

The shelter serves around 700 people every year. Now the ones staying here will be able to work in a new office space and dine in a new kitchen area, but as temperatures remain low space can fill up quickly.

“When it gets down to five degrees, zero degrees, people can die, and the shelter was founded because in 1974 somebody died on the streets of Jackson by freezing to death and that’s how our founder started to help in the first place, so that is always forefront of our mind,” said Castle.

To meet the growing need, leaders just a few blocks away like Pastor Sarah Hurlbert at St Paul’s Episcopal church are pitching in to help. She’s opened her church doors to create a warming center for people who are homeless to come and get a good night’s sleep with a warm bed.

“If we can make sure that they get rest, shelter, some food then they have a better chance at actually connecting with the services that will get them into permanent housing,” said Pastor Hurlbert.

Volunteers serve every night at the church. Castle says these two spaces are making a lasting impact.

“You see those stories of how people move forward and maybe they walked in our doors having a certain perception of themselves and then when they are moving forward in life you see you are a part of viewing themselves as more than maybe they thought of before.”