Jackson outdoors business shifts gears to make protective hospital gowns

Paul McWalters is one of many business owners who was forced to close, but after Henry Ford Allegiance Health reached out to him with an idea, they were ready to take on a new challenge. Earlier this week, the Jackson company officially started making protective gowns for health workers.

“There’s a pressing need for the health care industry. They are running low on a lot of PPE, or personal protection equipment, and we have the ability to sew, so we thought we could see if we could contribute our skill set,” said Founder of UGQ Outdoor LLC, Paul McWalters.

On a typical day at UGQ Outdoor, McWalters, and his team of friends, and family create gear for the outdoors, including clothing, tarps, and accessories that happen to use the same water proof, and UV resistant materials as hospital gowns.

“The fabrics we are using on the gowns are actually the same fabrics we work with everyday. So we are comfortable sewing those just with our experience, so it was a fairly quick process to develop this gown with Henry Ford,” said McWalters.

They say they can make about 400 a day with current orders reaching more than 2,500. While business looks a little different, McWalters hopes he, and his family can do own their part to help.

“I think just knowing that we are able to help our healthcare workers get the protection and equipment that they need in this difficult times. I think that is the biggest impact that we can have.”

The hospital will receive the gowns in a couple of days. McWalters also says that they will continue to make them for as long as there is a need.