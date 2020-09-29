Jackson plans major improvements to city parks and recreational center

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– Mud, and construction equipment sit on what used to be basketball courts. Jackson Mayor, Derek Dobies says, its part of a plan to take the revitalization underway downtown into neighborhoods.

“That obviously extends through our main arterial streets, and into some of these other nodes that we want to create in, and around our parks, and Loomis park is a great example of a park that we want to continue to enhance and beautify,” said Mayor Dobies.

The city council recently approved plans to fully replace the basketball courts, add new lighting, and walking paths at the park. Tonight, in a special meeting, the city is asking for ideas from the public on what they would like to see in a new modern playground.

“With a level of accessibility, I think is important too, and visibility, and other considerations of safety,” said Mayor Dobies.

Yards away from the park, the center for the Covid-19 response team works in the Boos center. It’s there where they help get out supplies to families in need. The city is hoping to also revamp that facility to help better serve the community.

“We’re going to continue to re-invest in places like the Boos center because they are important not only to the city, but to the neighborhoods that surround it,” said Dobies.

Tonight’s meeting will be live streamed on the city’s website at 6:30. once plans are secured, and funded. Construction should begin on the park next year.