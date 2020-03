Jackson Police are investigating the death of a 58-year-old man who was found dead in a bed Sunday evening.

According to police, the man was found just after 5:15 p.m. inside a house in the 300 block of W. Franklin Street.

Detectives were told the man had been involved in a fight 3 hours earlier with a 51-year-old man.

That man was arrested and is currently in the Jackson County Jail awaiting charges.