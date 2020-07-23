Jackson Police: 16-year-old killed in early morning shooting

Jackson (WLNS)— Police in Jackson are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old female this morning.

According to a press release from the city police department, officers were dispatched to

a residence in the 1200 block of Heather Lane at approximately 4:18 a.m. this morning for several calls of a shooting.

Upon arrival, it was determined there was a female victim. The victim was located in an upstairs

bedroom. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say, This was not a random act and it is believed the residence was specifically targeted.

The incident remains under investigation, anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Aaron Grove at (517) 768-8796 or may report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.