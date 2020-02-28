Jackson Police Department looking for new officers

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jackson police car_55531

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The city of Jackson is currently accepting applications for a full-time patrol officer.

The officer will patrol an assigned district or beat.

Depending on experience, the salary for the position is between $51,000 to over $65,000. It includes benefits such as paid vacation, insurance and a pension program.

Applications are due on April 2nd.

The Jackson Police Department was formed in 1873.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar