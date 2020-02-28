JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The city of Jackson is currently accepting applications for a full-time patrol officer.
The officer will patrol an assigned district or beat.
Depending on experience, the salary for the position is between $51,000 to over $65,000. It includes benefits such as paid vacation, insurance and a pension program.
Applications are due on April 2nd.
The Jackson Police Department was formed in 1873.
Jackson Police Department looking for new officers
