Jackson Police Department looking for new officers

Today the new 6.4 million dollar American 1 Event Center opened in Jackson. American 1 donated more than 4 million dollars to make the 30,000 square foot building a reality.

"We're excited to be able to help bring a larger venue to life, so that we can have a lot of other events in our community. Now we can have not only a fantastic venue in the summer, but also in the winter with such a large space indoors," said VP of Community Partnerships at American 1, Janelle Merritt.