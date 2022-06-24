JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson Police Department is now offering a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to an arrest for some vandalism on the campaign building of Rep. Tim Walberg’s campaign.

The building is also shared with Jackson Right to Life.

The Walberg campaign sent out information about the vandalism on Wednesday, and said multiple windows were broken, the front door was smashed, and a message that indicated the alleged vandals were part of the pro-abortion group ‘Jane’s Revenge’ was sprayed on the building.











“I never shy away from my record as a strong conservative and defender of life,” Walberg said on Wednesday. “This strong record puts me in the crosshairs from those on the radical left but I will never stand down or compromise my convictions and knowing the people at Jackson Right to Life, this will only strengthen their determination to protect the unborn.”

Jackson police say they are still investigating the incident and are now offering the $2,500 reward for information.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Mike Klimmer at (517) 768-8752 or may report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.