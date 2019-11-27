Jackson Police Officers respond to 65 calls for service

Michigan

by: Megan Schellong

The Jackson Police Department responded to 65 calls for service, made 9 traffic stops and 2 arrests Wednesday.

Officers responded to a breaking and entering incident at the 600 block of Edgewood Avenue.

They arrested a 17-year-old male and a 19-year-old male on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, resisting and obstructing and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

In a separate incident, Officer Reynaga responded to a domestic dispute in the 400 block of S. Brown Street following medical clearance. An 18-year-old male was arrested for domestic violence.

In another instance, Officer Doll responded to the 1800 block of Blakely Avenue for an animal complaint.

