Jackson Police participate in ‘No-Shave November’

HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS)--- No one should have an empty plate on Thanksgiving Day, that's why Blondie's Barn in Haslett is stepping up and handing-out free turkey dinner, with all the fixings.

The restaurant has been doing this for 8-years now and all you have to do is drive-up and tell them how many dinners you need.

In the past, Blondie's Barn has always had a good turn out, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, they don't know what to expect this year.

I think we went back and forth with the idea for a while but honestly, I knew from the beginning my parents were going to follow through with the thanksgiving tradition. I'm so proud of them they're taking a hard situation and a hard time and turning it into something positive and I'm always amazed by them, so I'm just extra amazed by them this year." Said Suzanne Reed, Owner's daughter.

For those interested, they will be handing out meals on Thanksgiving from 12:00 - 2:00 P.M.

Blondie's Barn is located at 5640 Marsh Rd, Haslett, MI