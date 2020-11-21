Jackson Police participate in ‘No-Shave November’

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) — Every November, men across the country participate in ‘No Shave November’ to show support for Prostate Cancer Awareness.

Once again, the Jackson Police Department locked up their razors and joined the fight.

In the video above you can see the police officers participating and their progress.

