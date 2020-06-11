Jackson Police to re-open lobby to public June 15

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson Police Department announced it will re-open its lobby to the public Monday June 15.

“We will continue to observe the latest guidelines from Governor Whitmer to lessen the spread of COVID19. We are happy to open back up to the public and look forward to moving one step closer to normal operations,” said Director Elmer Hitt.

The lobby will be open Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. The lobby will be closed on the weekends. Precautions will be put in place to align with social distancing recommendations and to ensure staff and visitors alike are protected.

Here is what to expect:

 Visitors who are medically able will be required to wear a mask while inside the Police Department. Masks are available to those who need them.

 Only 3 people will be allowed in the main lobby at any one time. Social distancing will be practiced within the lobby.

 Fingerprinting will resume, however will be done by appointment only. Those needing fingerprints must call Jackson Police Records at (517) 788-4120 or (517) 788-4100 option #2 to make an appointment. Screening for COVID-19 symptoms including a temperature check will be conducted. Those with symptoms or a fever at or above 100.4℉ will be asked to return when their symptoms have subsided.

 Individuals wishing to retrieve property currently in the possession of the Jackson Police Department must make an appointment with Evidence Management by calling (517) 788-4100 option #3.

Director Hitt commented further: “It has been difficult for us to serve the citizens of Jackson over the past few months for non-emergency services. Our staff is looking forward to welcoming the public back through our front door.”