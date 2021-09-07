Jackson Police still looking for man who robbed bank Saturday

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that happened on Saturday, Sept. 4 around 10:40 a.m. at the Flagstar Bank on the 1700 block of N. West Ave.

Police say the suspect walked into the bank and showed the teller a note saying he had a gun and that it was a robbery, although no actual weapon was seen.

The suspect then left the bank with an unknown amount of cash and is still on the loose.

The suspect is a black man who is between 35 and 40-years-old, is between 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs between 150-180 pounds.

Police think he left the area in a newer black Ford Edge.