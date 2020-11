Jackson Post Trooper delivers 25 Thanksgiving turkey dinners

Northern Iraq — For many U.S. service members deployed in the Middle East, there'll be no festive Thanksgiving lunch on Thursday. Instead, they're practicing strict social distancing, and stuck with take-out meals.

More than 100 American service members have been infected with COVID-19 at one base in northern Iraq alone, but U.S. Army Specialist Sheriff Tijaniabimbola told CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams that there's still plenty to feel thankful for.