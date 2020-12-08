Jackson prison facilities see Covid-19 cases rise significantly

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—The second wave of the Coronavirus surge is crashing down on Michigan prisons.

“Some prisons that were not hit in the first wave are now experiencing larger increases now in this second wave,” said Public Information Officer for The Michigan Department of Corrections, Chris Gautz.

The increase is significant. The Jackson-area has four prison facilities, and in the last week alone, cases rose by more than 300 hundred inmates, and 53 staff members. That brings the total to nearly 1,500 active prisoner cases in Jackson county, a number that just a few months ago was in the single digits.

The Michigan Department of Corrections says its part of a community wide spread.

“Just like the state is experiencing it’s second wave the prisons are seeing that as well because the prisons are a true microcosm of the community,” said Gautz.

It’s that community spread that continues to raise concerns from the health department, especially for employees coming, and going from different facilities, and back into the community.

“That’s where it becomes even more critical that they monitor their symptoms, you know if they start to show some signs of illness to let their supervisor know as soon as possible,” said Health Officer for the Jackson County Health Department, Rashmi Travis.

The good news is the MDOC says the prison population is at its lowest level in 30 years. That is helping to allow for extra housing to separate positive prisons from others. Testing is also done weekly for both prisoners, and employees, and reaching new highs.

“We’re doing about roughly 40,000 tests per week. Which means we’ve now done more than 400,000 tests,” said Gautz.

Officials also say despite high numbers, staffing is ok for now as workers are stepping up to serve areas where the need grows.