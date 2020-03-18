Jackson Public Schools offering free breakfast and lunch pickup for families

Jackson public schools are providing breakfast, and lunch to all children in the community. There are fifteen pickup locations.

Children do not need to be present to pick up meals. Parents can line up in their cars, and request the number of meals they need.

“I can’t even tell you how proud I am of our staff, both our food service department, our transportation department, our custodial department, our teachers, our administrators. I mean we have a great district here, and they are really wrapping their arms around our students,” said Superintendent of Jackson Public Schools, Jeff Beal.

On Fridays sites will also provide three lunches, and three breakfasts per child to sustain them over the weekend. Bus routes will also make stops throughout the city. There are a full list of sites below.

Jackson Public Schools Food Emergency Sites

12 PM TO 1 PM YMCA Downtown Jackson

12 PM TO 1 PM John’s UCC on Mechanic street

11:00 AM to 1 PM Bennett Elementary Schoo

l11 AM TO 1 PM Middle School at Parkside (Cafeteria Entrance)

11 AM to 1 PM Frost Elementary School (In back of bus circle)

SOUTH BUS ROUTES

11:00 AM TO 11:30 AM Griswold School

11:45 AM TO 12:15 PM Abbey Villa Apts.

12:30 PM TO 1:00 PM South Ridge Apts.

1:15 PM TO 1:45 PM Chalet Terrace Apts.

2:00 PM TO 2:30 PM Second Baptist Church

NORTH BUS ROUTES

11:00 AM TO 11:30 Fox Fire Apts.

11:45 TO 12:15 PM Canterbury Apts.

12:30 PM TO 1:00 PM Shahan Apts.

1:15 PM TO 1:45 PM Blaire Park Apts.

2:00 PM TO 2:30 Loomis Park