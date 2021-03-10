Jackson Public Schools set to offer an additional day of in-person learning

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Jackson Public Schools will soon be offering an extra day of in-person learning. This will now allow for four days spent at school. Superintendent Jeff Beal says it’s in response to low Covid-19 numbers and a concerning number of students falling behind in their schoolwork.

“We’re seeing a higher level of disengagement when kids aren’t in school, and so what we recognize is that the virtual learning environment works great for some, but it does not work great for everybody.”

Beal says one of the hardest-hit groups includes this year’s freshman class.

“Traditionally we might see two to three percent of our incoming freshman really struggle and currently we are seeing about twelve percent.”

It’s a concerning number for parents like Joan Lewis. She says despite strong efforts from the school, it’s tough just to keep up.

“When they are able to focus and then they don’t have the internet or the equipment that they need. I’ve even ran into the situation where the computer just simply stops working,” said Lewis.

Beal says the Covid-19 numbers are lower than ever with zero teachers positive right now and only six students out of 4,000 currently positive. On top of that 87% of teachers have already received their vaccine.

“If the numbers in JPS don’t suggest we should be back, I don’t know what data ever will because the idea that we are ever just going to be zeros again and Covid won’t exist I don’t see that in our future,” says Beal.

The school district says for parents not wanting to send their kids back just yet they are still offering a fully virtual option.