JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Jackson Public Schools will be making masks optional on Monday, the superintendent announced on Friday.

Superintendent Jeff Beal cited low case numbers as the reason for lifting mask rules.

The district will continue its protocol of 5-day quarantines when unvaccinated students or staff come in contact with COVID-19.

“This means that you or your student can opt out of the 5-day quarantine if you choose no matter their vaccination status as long as they or you are not awaiting COVID-19 test results, have symptoms, or are feeling ill. However, I want to remind both staff and students that all positive COVID-19 cases must quarantine for 5 days,” Superintendent Jeff Beal said in a post.

