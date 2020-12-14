Jackson Public Schools works to keep students connected

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—For teachers, finding new ways to connect with their students during a pandemic is difficult, but the biggest problem is actually being connected.

In Jackson, nearly 20% of students don’t have access to high-speed internet, but Superintendent, Jeff Beal says that’s just one of the hurdles.

“The problem that we run into is what looks like high-speed internet might not be broadband enough to support multiple users doing multiple things within the house at one time,” said Superintendent for Jackson Public Schools, Jeff Beal.

While the district deploys 30 daily buses equipped with personal hot spots into neighborhoods, they say more support was needed. That’s why they will soon be offering more than 150 hot spots, and data services to be distributed to eligible high school students. It’s all part of a pilot project with T-Mobile.

“We can take this one thing off the plate of our parents, and really we are looking at where are those students that are struggling to participate, struggling academically because of access to internet,” said Beal.

To make sure that both families, and schools are taken care of, non-profits in the community are stepping up to cover the nearly $15,000 cost.

“Students are really struggling, so are teachers, and I think these hotspots will help make it easier for students to really get to work, and finish the year strong,” said CEO of the Jackson Community Foundation, Monica Moser.

The district says while nothing about the pandemic is easy, the support they’ve seen from the community is overwhelming.

“If the pandemic has shown us one thing, it has really shown us that as a community we really can come together to take care of each other,” said Beal.

The district hopes to distribute another 900 devices in the coming weeks. Parents in need are asked to contact their principal. At this time, Jackson Public schools is also seeking additional funding from other community resources to extend the pilot program beyond the high school to middle school, and elementary school. If you would like to donate email Kriss.Giannetti@jpsk12.org