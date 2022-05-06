JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A road in Jackson will be closed for five months while crews work on replacing a deteriorating bridge.

E. High Street between Executive Drive and South Street will be closed off starting on Monday, May 9, for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to replace the E. High crossing over the Grand River.

According to The City of Jackson Engineering Division, the almost 60-year-old bridge can’t support the heavy truck traffic and is due for a complete replacement.

MDOT is using $2 million to replace the bridge beams, repave and widen the concrete driving

surface, and update railings on each side.

E. High Street bridge was built in 1963 as a major pathway between a large industrial park on the southeast side of Jackson and U.S. 127.

The project is expected to be finished in October of 2022.

Drivers will be able to take a detour along Losey Avenue and South Street.

Currently, there are three other MDOT bridge replacements underway in the City of Jackson. An old bridge over the Grand River on E. Washington Avenue is getting replaced, along with two railroad bridges in Downtown Jackson over N. Mechanic and N. Jackson streets.