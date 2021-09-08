Jackson School of Arts hopes to soon reveal new home

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—The Jackson School of Arts is getting a new home in the heart of downtown. It’s part of four-million-dollar project leaders say will help them reach more than one thousand students every week.

“It’s really turned into this upward spiral that’s just been phenomenal,” said Executive Director of the Jackson School of Arts, Carolyn Moser.

Moser says this new space will carry on a tradition of giving back…. that first started more than 20 years ago by founder Leslie Montgomery.

“She actually started teaching piano lessons in her home to children that did not have access to the arts, so throughout our 20-year history our focus has been to make the arts accessible to everybody regardless of income.”

Today thanks to funding more than 70 percent of their students will be on scholarships ready to fill this more than 20,000 thousand square feet of newly renovated space just for them. It’s an upgrade more than triple the size of their current building. Adding room for expanded dance studios, a specially designed welcome area for parents to watch their kids, while also including a larger theatre, music space, and creative workshops areas. Moser says there’s something for everyone.

“We have kids who are really artistic and they are treated with the same level of compassion and love and we believe that with that love they are going to grow into more, better, responsible, lovely humans.”

The school will officially open its doors on the last week of October–ready to welcome anyone into their new home.