JACKSO, Mich. (WLNS) – Making the arts accessible to everyone. That’s the goal of Carolyn Moser and her team at the Jackson School of the arts.

“This is why we are here. We are here for the kids,” said the School’s Director, Carolyn Moser.

It’s a tradition of giving back to the youth in Jackson that spans more than two decades. The school was first founded by Leslie Montgomery.

“Leslie started the school back in 2001, at a time when schools were cutting a lot of art programming and she actually started with piano lessons in her home for the kids that were the most in need.”

Today her impact will carry on in a brand new building thanks to community donors. It’s here where more than 70 percent of their around 900 students are now on scholarships and filling up the more than 20,000 square feet of new space— both during the day and through after-school programming. The school offers everything from art and theatre to dance, gymnastics, and Tae-Kwon-Do.

“We’ve got 9,920 dollars worth of scholarships we’re giving out in September alone,” said Moser.

For other school leaders and mom of four Lauren Zessin, it’s about using this new home to create a foundation of creativity in young minds.

“It opens up certain areas of the brain to make it more open to other kinds of learning. You can have fun, you can express yourself and I think that is so important and something should be able to try,” said Coordinator at the School, Lauren Zessin.

Moser says whether you’ve got the next Picasso or a kid who just wants to have fun this space is welcome to everyone. It’s one she hopes leaves a lasting impact on Jackson’s youth for generations to come.

“I really hope that in 100 years we’re still here and thriving and being in the heart of downtown has made a big difference.”

Scholarships are income-based. For ways you can get involved check out the link below.

https://jacksonarts.org/