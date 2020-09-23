Jackson Superintendent provides update on split learning model

Jackson Public Schools is approaching two months since their split return to learning plan kicked off. The superintendent says, while the change isn’t easy on anyone, so far, it’s going as well as they could hope for.

“There’s a lot of work happening all the time, but on the whole the program is working very well, and our kids are staying healthy, and coming to school,” said Superintendent for Jackson Public Schools, Jeff Beal.

According to the state’s website, there are currently no Coronavirus cases in the Jackson public school district. The school says, they attribute the early success to strong cleaning efforts, including dedicating an entire day to sanitizing schools, as well as a commitment to masks, and social distance learning.

“If you don’t have a mask here’s a mask, and really our kids get it. They are doing their part, and because there are one third of the kids that are in the building at any given time, we are really able to social distance,” said Beal.

If a case does arise, contact tracing plans are in place with the help of cameras, and the health department.

“We’ve partnered with them. We’ve pulled up our cameras, and said who’s in contact with the student.”

The schools says, about fifteen hundred students opted to learn completely at home, and starting next week, the district will get creative to help the many families who don’t have access to high speed internet.

“We’ve got 50 Wi-Fi hot spots on our buses. We’ve got 50 buses outfitted with this, and we are going to have about 20 of them rolling out into neighborhoods starting next week,” said Beal

The school also says they have tech programs set up to help parents, and students if they have trouble with their learning iPads.