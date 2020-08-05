Jackson teacher finds new way to give back during pandemic

Amanda Feltner is a spanish teacher at Michigan Center Public Schools. Helping people is who she is, that’s whys she’s a teacher. When the pandemic started she knew she had to do something, and an online post was her inspiration.

“I said well, I’m on Facebook a lot, and I sew. And she said great you are the state admin for Michigan Face Mask Warriors, and it just took off from there,” said Michigan Center Teacher, and Director of Outreach for Find the Helpers, Amanda Feltner.

The masks are all donated to health care workers, and now to schools. Amanda, and others have sewn thousands, but then they realized they could do even more. That’s when Amanda, and others joined up with Find the Helpers, a team of groups dedicated to responding to community needs around the country.

“We just really started reaching out to each other, and saying hey there’s a request that’s in your county can your group take care of that,” said Feltner.

As an emergency response team they work with others in need, like during the Midland flooding.

“So many people stepping up to the call in so many different ways. To help others, and people that they don’t even know,” said Feltner.

Today masks are still a big part of the mission. Amanda says, she is high risk herself, but the stories she hears inspire her to keep going.

“I have a student who lost a grand parent. Who was his caretaker. It’s heart wrenching to see these families going through that, and sewing up some fabric is a simple thing that I can do to help make a difference. ”

The group is looking for even more helpers. To get involved there is a link below.

https://findthehelpers.us/