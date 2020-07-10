Jackson to debut new public school in 2021

For the first time in more than 50 years, a new public school is being built in Jackson, and school officials say they expect the building to be state of the art.

The 13-million dollar project is filling the space where Cascades Elementary used to be. District officials say, the new school will help bring Jackson learning into the 21st century, with a focus on raising the expectations of security with safe entrances.

“This is what most school communities are dealing with. The Buildings of yesterday do not conform to the securities needs of today,” said Jackson Public Schools Director of Communications, Kriss Giannetti.

The schools say, the entrances will be technologically advanced through a camera system that work seamlessly with the police department. The new building will also feature classroom furniture that encourages working together, along with a modern kitchen, and separate wings for different grades.

“Our music rooms, our special rooms. Everything is what every teacher could wish they could have,” said Giannetti.

School officials also hope this new facility can be a place that kids are excited to go to.

“We’re really excited to be able to present this to the community, and excited that we can facilitate this in that neighborhood because that is the core of our district,” said Giannetti.

While it’s uncertain what school will look like in the fall, Jackson Public schools plan to have this building up and running in 2021.

Link to renderings below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQbZmes-gGw