Jackson unites to meet community needs during Covid-19 pandemic

It’s called the Jackson Covid-19 Action Network. The team is made up of representatives from the city, as well as other businesses, non-profits, community groups, and volunteers. Together they are focusing on ensuring all Jackson county residents have access to food, shelter, and information.



JCAN is currently supported through a fund made by the United Way, which has already raised more than $150,000. The money is already being used to purchase, and distribute supplies.

Funds raised will also be used to address any long term implications from the crisis.

People looking for help should call the 211 helpline where you will be connected to assistance from JCAN. The city says, seeing the community come together has been inspiring.

“We’re seeing all these people come together to help the community. This is an extraordinary response, but of course this is an extraordinary time with Covid-19, so when you have a big situation like this you really have to have a big response,” said Public Information Officer for the City of Jackson, Aaron Dimick.

The city also says the best way to help is to make a donation to http://uwjackson.org/

Donating online ensures that the city will get the most out of every dollar by partnering with local businesses to buy items in bulk, and spend the money more efficiently.