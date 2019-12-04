JACKSON: Voting open to name the City’s new leaf vacuum

Some people name their cars.
The City of Jackson names its leaf maintenance equipment.
The city has now opened a poll for residents to name the city’s four new pieces of leaf vacuum equipment.
The names up for selection are:
-Adrian (References the street where the MLK Center is located on the south side)
-Austin (References Austin Blair Park, which is named for a former Michigan Governor from Jackson)
-Beverly (References Beverly Park Place, a street on the west side)
-Cooper (References Cooper Street, a major roadway that stretches the entire length of the City)
-Ella (References Ella Sharp Park and Ella Sharp Museum, which are named for the woman who donated her property to the City for public use)
-Elnora (References Elnora Moorman Plaza, which is named for the first female and African American to serve on the City Council)
-Jack (Shortened version of Jackson)
-Norm (References Norm Creger Memorial Park on the east side, which is named for a Jackson firefighter who died in the line of duty)
-Pearl (References Pearl Street in Downtown Jackson)
-Rose (References Jackson’s nickname as the Rose City)
Jackson residents can vote online here.