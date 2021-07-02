Jackson woman makes it her mission to give back

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Brenda Hughes knows what it’s like to be in need, she’s been there before.

“My mother was working two jobs to support five kids including myself. So when she was like well should I pay my bills? The choices that she had to make or put food on the table. So she sacrificed just to make sure that we have,” said CEO of Jackson Giving Back to the Community.

Now she’s taking that lesson to help hundreds of people every week at her organization Jackson Giving Back to the Community. She and her team help provide everything from food, to clothing to basic needs items all for free. It’s something team members like Britany Marcia say is needed right now.

“They’re struggling a lot with their bills, you know worried about where their family is going to sleep,” said Marcia. “We have people that have five or six kids sleeping in a car, so when they come they get a little bit of light and they know that everything is going to be ok. We are here to help.”

It’s a belief Marcia says is at the core of Brenda’s mission to help her community.

“She treats everyone the same. Everybody is family. It doesn’t matter if they are rich or poor, what race, ethnicity, anything she treats everyone equal and everybody the same,” said Marcia.

Hughes says she has a message for anyone struggling right now.

“Hold your head up and know that one day at a time you can make a difference.”

While many of the items are bought from Hughes herself, the organization is currently taking donations. If you are interested in getting involved there is a link below.

https://jacksonmichigangivingback.org/