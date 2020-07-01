Jackson woman wins $500,000 playing Triple Play Instant Game

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Jackson woman felt like she was going crazy when she won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s $500,000 Triple Play instant game.

“I had a $5 winner sitting in my car for a couple weeks, so I cashed it in for another ticket and won $30,” said Linda Flannery. “I decided I would keep $25 of that prize and buy one more $5 ticket.

“When I scratched this off, I thought I was crazy. It was hard to believe I really won $500,000.”

Flannery bought her winning ticket at Polly’s, located at 1821 Spring Arbor Road in Jackson.

The 71-year-old Flannery visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. She plans on putting her winnings in the bank for a rainy day.

Players have won more than $23 million playing $500,000 Triple Play, which launched in August 2019. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $500,000. More than $6 million in prizes remain, including six $2,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2019, Lottery players won more than $1.2 billion playing instant games.

About 97 cents of every dollar spent on Lottery tickets is returned to the state in the form of contributions to the state School Aid Fund, prizes to players and commissions to vendors and retailers. In the 2019 fiscal year, the Lottery provided more than $1 billion for Michigan’s public schools, its fifth record contribution in a row. Since it began in 1972, the Lottery has contributed more than $23 billion to support public education in Michigan. For additional information, follow the Michigan Lottery on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and online at www.michiganlottery.com.