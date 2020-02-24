Jackson woman’s legacy lives on through “Kristen’s Closet”

How will you be remembered? It’s a question most of us never think about.

For Kristen Corwin, her answer lives behind these closet doors, and in the lives of others she’s forever changed.

“She would always find the most unfortunate type situations, and try to help,” said father, Bob Corwin.

After his daughter passed away in 2014, Bob made it his life’s missions to carry on the Kristen’s work. Today, that help comes through “Kristen’s Closet” at the Home of New Vision, and Family Service, and Children’s Aid in Jackson. These are places where people in recovery can go to get the basic items they need for a fresh start.

“The idea behind Kristen’s closet is being able to help our clients with items like hygiene products, household items, just to take away a little bit of the stress, so that they have the things they need on a daily basis,” said Chief Clinical Officer at Family Service, and Children’s Aid, Sarah Sabin.

The closet serves around 50 people a month. Some of their biggest needs are laundry detergent, and shampoo.

For others like Shelly Kosmet, who see the need everyday, it’s all about showing that those struggling are not alone.

“I just want people out there that are struggling to know that there are a lot of people in the community that care about them, and they are willing to help them, and Kristen’s Closet has shown us one factor of that,” said Case Manager at the Jackson County Adult Treatment Court, Shelly Kosmet.

For Kristen’s dad, he knows just what his daughter would say if she saw the impact that is being made.

“Don’t make a big deal out of me but she would be very very pleased about it. A little embarrassed but very pleased.”