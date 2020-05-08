Jackson woman’s mission to help families in need makes national headlines

More than 80,000 diapers were delivered to more than 1,500 families. This is all possible because of Salena Taylor, and the organization ‘Partial to Girls.’

“It’s very humbling to know how many families that we have already helped, and that we are continuing to help daily because we know about the massive job loss that happened here. We know that people have been faced with things that we have never been faced with before,” said Partial to Girls Founder, Salena Taylor.

Salena’s team stands by her side every step of the way. They say it’s her heart that inspires them.

“It’s the love. Salena has love, and when she asks you for something she genuinely needs the help, and I just have her back,” said Partial to Girls Administrative Assistant, Daveda Quinn.

Salena’s cause caught the attention of a national talk show.

“You are a remarkable human being,” said co-host of Live with Kelly, and Ryan, Kelly Ripa.

When the show called Taylor thought she was being punked, but feels blessed to have the opportunity to share her love for Jackson.

“To be able to talk about Jackson on a national level was the highlight of my life,” said Taylor.

The show gave her $5,000 to help in the cause. Salena says, she feel blessed to be able to give back, and it’s the challenges she, and others face that keep her going.

“It is my own story, and what I come from. I came from poverty. I came from a background of needing all of this as a single parent, so I understand what the families need out there, and their stories touch my heart every time they reach out to me,” said Taylor.

To get connected, visit the ‘Partial to Girls’ Facebook page.