Jackson YMCA prepares to open doors to members tomorrow

Cleaning crews are hard at work to get the Jackson YMCA ready as the team prepares for members to return tomorrow.

“We are so excited to welcome our members back. Our members are really just part of our Y family, and we can’t wait to see them, and we just want our members to come in the facility, and we are taking every precaution for their safety, and the safety of our staff,” said Communication Director at the Jackson YMCA, Bonnie Gretzner.

The safety measures start right when you walk-in with new markers to minimize traffic. Then you will sign a waiver, and complete a wellness check before heading in.

When you walk in the gym things are going to look a little different. Equipment is set up to create social distancing, and the Y is asking that you wipe down equipment before, and after use, and cleaning crews will come by every two hours.

“We’ve added six staff hours a day just for cleaning, so we are prepared,” said Gretzner.

The YMCA says, mask wearing is encouraged, but not required while working out.

“If members can wear them in the common areas, locker rooms, and just wherever it is safe to do so that is for the safety of other members, and our staff, said Gretzner.

The building will also close from an hour each afternoon for extra cleaning. For now, only certain parts of the building will be open, including the fitness and weight area, as well as both pools which we be available for lane reservations. The building will officially open its doors at 5 am tomorrow.