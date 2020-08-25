Jackson YMCA ready to help parents, and kids with new child care program

To learn in the classroom or at home? In Jackson it’s a little of both. Two days in person, two days at home. To help ease the burden of parents, the YMCA, and Jackson Public Schools are joining forces to help create a learning hub on days when kids are not in school.

“Working families have faced a lot of challenges in the last few months. Fortunately, this child care will be one thing that they don’t have to worry about,” said Jackson YMCA CEO Shawna Tello.

The learning will take place Monday through Friday at the T.A. Wilson Academy School. Kids will receive healthy meals, participate in activities, as well as get help with their homework. There will also be internet access so students can work on virtual lessons. The YMCA says, staff received extensive safety training to make this happen.

“The curriculum is developed in such a way that the kids will have broad experiences each day, but they will be kept in small groups, and staff people will be assigned to each of the small groups,” said Tello.

Both full days, and after school care will be available. The YMCA will also offer financial assistance.

“This program like others will provide an opportunity to apply for sliding scale discounts. Rates can be based on your income, and the number co-dependents in your household,” said Tello.

The YMCA also says, bus options will be available. Space is limited. To sign up go to https://jacksonymca.org/