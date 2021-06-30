Jackson YMCA reveals new facility designs

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—A 22-million dollar design to bring a new 75,000 square foot facility is now finalized. Leaders say the project will bring a new state-of-the-art healthy living center to the heart of downtown.

“We want to make sure that this new space can truly serve the people that need it the most,” said Jackson YMCA CEO, Shawna Tello.

She says the idea to bring this new building downtown started back in 2015 as a way to help people living in surrounding neighborhoods.

“The new space will not just be bigger and better but there is a level of strategy going into the planning that will allow us to truly meet community needs.”

Besides a completely updated look, the two-story development has expanded accessibility to help allow anyone to use the space. There will also be an emphasis on adding room for child care and teen support with Big Brothers Big Sisters partnerships.

“We’ll be able to work closely with them with volunteer recruitment, enhancing program offerings for youth in our community.”

The center will also offer classes on things like financial help and nutrition.

“Cooking classes, healthy eating, and healthy living. It will truly be a space to focus on your spirit mind and body.”

Tello says the community approach is helping make this dream space a reality.

“Through partnerships with our donors, our members, and community leaders. We feel confident that this new space will be very well equipped to meet the needs of Jackson.”

Leaders say they expect construction to officially begin in early 2022.