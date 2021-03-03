Jackson Youth Council ready to make a difference in local government

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—There are new voices being heard inside the Jackson city hall. This time coming from a group a bit younger than usual. It’s all part of what the city is calling their new Youth Council.

“They will prepare for the city council like a state of the city, and they will take interests and determine what the interests are and the things that they want to do and help the city of Jackson address the needs of our youth for better,” said Chief Equity Officer for the City of Jackson, John Willis.

Brian Huynh is one of nine Jackson high school students ready to tackle big issues such as racial equality, employment opportunities, and bullying. They’re taking part in the hopes that city leaders will gain a new perspective on the challenges they face.

“Really show adults that us youth have struggles ourselves and we can maybe find a solution to that and make lives better for our youth, said Jackson Youth Council Member, and Jackson High School sophomore, Brian Huynh.

Others on the council like Jackson high school junior, Olivia Northrup says along with speaking with adults, she believes this opportunity will strengthen the relationships students have with each other.

“I hope we can create a relationship with the younger people in our communities so that they are not too afraid to speak up,” said Northrup.

For the city, it’s a plan to help further their vision of creating a more inclusive community for generations to come.

“I just hope it continues to inspire young people to be engaged in our community and hope it continues our city to be inclusive of all the people of our community,” said Willis.

The council will meet every first Wednesday of the month and starting today this group of select students says they will be connecting with as many of their classmates as possible to make sure no voice goes unheard.