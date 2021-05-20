Jackson YouthBuild program is giving homes and young people a second chance

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Today a group of young people brought their hammers and hardhats to this home in Jackson, ready to give it a new life for a family in need.

“We have to come together. That’s really the ultimate goal. That we come together and we take care of our community,” said YouthBuild Construction Education Manager.

For Majeed, giving back is personal. He once had Habitat for Humanity restore a home for him. Now, he’s doing the same while mentoring students as part of a program called YouthBuild. It’s a project that gives kids hands-on training in crafts like construction and leadership.

“They have a big leg up with regard to getting into the building trade if they are interested in that, but it also gets them prepared to enter into the workforce in whatever field they may be interested in.”

While the home is getting another chance, so are the kids. It’s giving them the opportunity to get their high school diploma or a GED.

“I actually dropped out of school in tenth grade, but I learned about this opportunity, so it made me want to get back into school and finish my graduation I actually finished early,” said YouthBuild Pre-applicant, Xavian Jones.

Others like Molly say the program came at just the right time.

“Honestly, it was because I needed to get out of trouble. It was just like something to do, but now I’m thinking about making an all-girls construction team in the future and I think it will be a good choice,” said YouthBuild student, Molly Mcnanamon.

For Majeed, it’s not just about what they do with their hands today, but also about shining a light on building a better tomorrow.

“Giving back to the community there’s nothing more fulfilling than that, and if we can inspire young people to do that when they are younger imagine how transformative that could be.”

YouthBuild is currently looking for more applicants. If you’re interested there is a link below.

https://www.caajlh.org/youthbuild