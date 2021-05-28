Jackson’s Martin Luther King Jr. Center reaches vaccine milestone

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Standing on ten acres for nearly 55 years the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Jackson is a landmark in the community, and today they reached a new milestone.

“We know that well over 1,000 vaccine doses have been given here,” said Public Information Officer for the city of Jackson, Aaron Dimick.

Compared to the 120,000 doses given in the county that may seem like a small number, but the city says it’s all to reach and protect everyone in their community.

“We’re in the heart of Jackson’ss South Side community which is prominently African American and low-income, and we know that our low-income residents are disproportionately affected by Covid so we wanted to do what we could to increase the vaccine access to protect our community,” said Dimick.

The vaccinations were done with the help of Henry Ford Allegiance Health. Doctors there say more than 50 percent of people in Jackson have received the vaccine, adding they are still seeing around 30 patients in the hospital with Covid-19 every day. However, they believe vaccination spots like this are key to meeting people where they are.

“When you have a center where people trust the people that are working in that center, they are going to get vaccinated, so therefore that is fairly important. I think that’s a setting where you can get more people listening to your vaccination reasons and getting vaccinated’,” said Infectious Disease Specialist for Henry Ford Health Systems, Dr. Vivek Kak.

The city says they hope this milestone is a start to a return to normal life.

“We still have a really long way to go, but just over the past two months this is really something that our community can be proud of,” said Dimick.

The next vaccine event will take place at 1pm at the MLK Center. No appointment is necessary.