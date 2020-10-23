Jackson’s MLK Center celebrates completion of renovations

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Building a place for community on the south side of Jackson, that’s been the goal of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for more than 60 years. Now, with the ribbon cut, and renovations complete, former director John Willis says, that tradition will live on for generations.

“We’ve been supported here in this building. People have wanted to have a place where they can come, and be proud of. I don’t know about you, but in the 20 years that I have been around here in King Center, I don’t know of another multi-million-dollar project on the south side of Jackson,” said Chief Equity Officer for the City of Jackson, and former MLK Center Director, John Willis.

Renovations include a new welcome center, offices for things like classes, and community events, as well as an all-new kitchen to serve the hundreds of kids that come after school, and during the summer. There is also a brand-new gym area with multiple tv’s.

“This is huge for our community,” said Willis.

Vice Mayor Arlene Robinson’s been coming here her entire life. She knows the area has had its issues, but believes this is a new start for South Jackson.

“This is the beginning, the starting point of where we can bring things into the neighborhood where our young people, our children, and our adults can participate in programs, and events that happen here at Martin Luther King Center,” said Vice Mayor for the city of Jackson, Arlene Robinson.

New director Antonio Parker says, the name of the front represents a message to live by, and a testament to what is possible.

“Let’s remember that we are servants for others first, and we have to give up our self-first, and when we do that this building will remain beautiful, and this community will remain beautiful, and everything else around,” said MLK Director Antonio Parker.

The center is not open to the public just yet because of covid-19 restrictions, but they say they can’t wait for the community to get inside.