Jail time ordered for man charged in breath-test machine investigation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WLNS) – The second man charged following an investigation into alcohol-breath testing devices has been sentenced to nine months in jail.

David John was ordered to serve that sentence in Kalamazoo today, just days after an Eaton County judge dismissed forgery charges against Andrew Clark. Both men worked for the St. Louis company that was contracted to service and maintain the state’s breath testing devices.

Earlier this year, the men were accused of creating fake documents to show those machines had been maintained and tested. the Michigan State Police took all 203 of the machines out of service until they could be sure each of them was properly calibrated.