LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — James Craig was all smiles Tuesday at the Bureau of Elections office, as he announced his candidacy as a write-in candidate for Michigan governor.

Craig posted photos of him turning in his official papers and encouraged supporters to write his name in for the Aug. 2 primary.

The former Detroit Police Chief took to Facebook to announce the news.

“I’m humbled and very thankful for the outpouring of support and encouragement from my supporters during these past couple of weeks,” said Craig.

Craig said that he would make Michigan a ‘Top 10 state’ and make sure communities are safe.