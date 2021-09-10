James Craig to officially announce campaign for governor Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is planning to officially launch his campaign to be Michigan’s governor at an event in Detroit on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Craig has been flirting with a run for governor for months now after retiring from the police force on June 1.
During an appearance on Fox News in June, Craig said “We are going to take the state back,” but he has not officially announced the campaign.
Craig is one of a number of candidates who is running or planning on running on the Republican side. The winner of the Republican primary would face off against current governor Gretchen Whitmer.
The event is one of eight that was announced by Craig today.
Here are the events that are planned as of right now, but more events are expected to be announced:
September 14th
Detroit – 10am
Flint – 12:15pm
Grand Rapids – 4:30pm
September 15th
Traverse City – 4:30pm
September 16th
Mackinaw City – 8:30am
Newberry – 12pm
Marquette – 4pm
Escanaba – 7pm