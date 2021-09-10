James Craig to officially announce campaign for governor Tuesday

FILE – In this July 6, 2021 photo, retired Detroit Police Chief James Craig speaks at the Jackson County Republican Committee “Under the Oaks” birthday celebration in Jackson, Mich. About a half-dozen police chiefs and high-ranking law enforcement officers are running for higher office more than a year after George Floyd’s murder prompted debate over police reform and whether to slash law enforcement funding. (J. Scott Park/Jackson Citizen Patriot via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is planning to officially launch his campaign to be Michigan’s governor at an event in Detroit on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Craig has been flirting with a run for governor for months now after retiring from the police force on June 1.

During an appearance on Fox News in June, Craig said “We are going to take the state back,” but he has not officially announced the campaign.

Craig is one of a number of candidates who is running or planning on running on the Republican side. The winner of the Republican primary would face off against current governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The event is one of eight that was announced by Craig today.

Here are the events that are planned as of right now, but more events are expected to be announced:

September 14th

Detroit – 10am

Flint – 12:15pm

Grand Rapids – 4:30pm

September 15th

Traverse City – 4:30pm

September 16th

Mackinaw City – 8:30am

Newberry – 12pm

Marquette – 4pm

Escanaba – 7pm