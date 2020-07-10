James raises $6.4M, Peters $5.2M in Michigan’s Senate race

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Republican challenger John James raised $6.4 million over three months in his campaign in Michigan for the U.S. Senate, again topping Democratic incumbent Gary Peters, who collected $5.2 million.

It was the fourth straight quarter in which the businessman and Army veteran outraised the first-term senator since entering the race about a year ago.

Peters reported he had more than $12 million on hand, while James did not release that figure.

Both candidates reported record quarterly hauls and success tapping small-dollar donors.

Peters is one of two Democratic senators up for re-election in a state won by President Donald Trump.

