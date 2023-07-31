ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WLNS) – With fans packed into the Detroit Lions’ training facility, wide receiver Jameson Williams was a fan-favorite as they chanted “Jamo” anytime the second-year wideout made a catch.

Williams missed time last week due to a leg injury and on Monday he participated in his first day of padded practice of the season.

He brought a little extra fire on the Lions’ eighth practice of training camp. During the one-on-one drills, Williams and rookie Starling Thomas V got into a scuffle and had to be separated by the staff.

Williams knows he can’t put himself in those situations during games, but it’s that type of energy his teammates love about him. They also love having Williams involved at training camp, after he missed last year’s due to an ACL injury.

“I’m proud of being out here. I get a chance to put my cleats on, shoulder pads, helmet, catch footballs, run, block — just play football,” Williams said. “I’m just happy to be out here. Last year, I was standing on the sidelines in a shirt — no cleats, no jersey, nothing. It was just exciting to be out here.”

Veteran wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said, “Last year was a whole different situation for him because he was coming off the injury.”

“He’s heard the terminology for almost for a year now. So, he’s kind of comfortable with certain things… he’s picking it up great. He’s doing a great job. I mean, he’s fast. So, DBS (defensive backs) be ready.

While being suspended for the first six games of the season, Williams knows how important training camp and the three preseason games are going to be for him.

The suspension means Williams will not be allowed in the team’s facilities for the first three weeks of the season. So, he said he’s going to be bringing his trainer to Michigan to ensure he will keep pace with the rest of the team.