JC Penney closing 2 mid-Michigan stores

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Shoppers will lose two JC Penney stores in mid-Michigan and ten in the state as the retailer struggles with declining sales.
The JC Penney store in the Meridian Mall in Okemos and the Owosso store on South Washington Street will begin selling off items as early as July 3.
Across the entire state a total of ten JC Penney stores will be added to the list of 149 locations nationwide that are slated to go out of business.
Here is a list of the ten Michigan locations scheduled to be closed:
Northtown Village
1680 Wright Ave
Alma, MI 48801
Alpena Mall
2338 US 23 S
Alpena, MI 49707
Bay City Town Center
4129 E Wilder Rd
Bay City, MI 48706
JCPenney
125 S Michigan Ave
Big Rapids, MI 49307
Cadillac Shopping Center
1550 N Mitchell St
Cadillac, MI 49601
Greenville West Mall
300 Greenville W Dr, Ste 1
Greenville, MI 48838
Mt Pleasant Shopping Center
2231 S Mission Rd
Mt Pleasant, MI 48858
Meridian Mall
1982 W Grand River Ave Ste 135
Okemos, MI 48864
JCPenney
201 S Washington St
Owosso, MI 48867
JCPenney
408 E Mitchell St
Petoskey, MI 49770
