JC Penney closing 2 mid-Michigan stores

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Shoppers will lose two JC Penney stores in mid-Michigan and ten in the state as the retailer struggles with declining sales.

The JC Penney store in the Meridian Mall in Okemos and the Owosso store on South Washington Street will begin selling off items as early as July 3.

Across the entire state a total of ten JC Penney stores will be added to the list of 149 locations nationwide that are slated to go out of business.

Here is a list of the ten Michigan locations scheduled to be closed:

Northtown Village

1680 Wright Ave

Alma, MI 48801



Alpena Mall

2338 US 23 S

Alpena, MI 49707



Bay City Town Center

4129 E Wilder Rd

Bay City, MI 48706



JCPenney

125 S Michigan Ave

Big Rapids, MI 49307



Cadillac Shopping Center

1550 N Mitchell St

Cadillac, MI 49601



Greenville West Mall

300 Greenville W Dr, Ste 1

Greenville, MI 48838



Mt Pleasant Shopping Center

2231 S Mission Rd

Mt Pleasant, MI 48858



Meridian Mall

1982 W Grand River Ave Ste 135

Okemos, MI 48864



JCPenney

201 S Washington St

Owosso, MI 48867



JCPenney

408 E Mitchell St

Petoskey, MI 49770



