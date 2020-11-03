Jewish Cemetery in Grand Rapids desecrated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ahavas Israel Cemetery in Grand Rapids was desecrated today, the Michigan Democratic Jewish Caucus reported.

The group said the incident comes one year after the city’s reform synagogue was vandalized with antisemitic imagery. It’s also the day President Trump is scheduled to close his campaign with a rally in Grand Rapids.

Cary Fleischer, regional chair of the Michigan Democratic Jewish Caucus said, “this attack on our Jewish Community in Grand Rapids speaks volumes about the choice confronting our country in tomorrow’s election. It is long past-time to elect leaders who care about the communities they serve, who will defend the rule of law and stand up to hatred and violent extremism — not stoke its flames.”