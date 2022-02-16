ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) — Jim Harbaugh and the University if Michigan have agreed to a new five-year contract extension that runs through the 2026 season.

Harbaugh led Michigan to the 2021 Big Ten Championship, the program’s first conference title since 2004, with a 42-3 victory over No. 12 Iowa.

The dollar figures of the contract have not yet been reported.

“Jim has done a great job coaching and developing the young men in our football program,” said Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. “Last season, Jim along with the staff and players delivered a memorable season that will remain with all of us for a long time. As Coach said, this is just the beginning.

“Academically, our program has been one of the best in the Big Ten and among the leaders across the country. We have graduated our players and they have been young men of great character who have done the right things. I have the utmost confidence in the direction of the program under Jim’s leadership.”

“I love Michigan Football, the University of Michigan and the Ann Arbor community,” said Harbaugh. “My family and I are excited to continue leading this football program, and we are thankful for the support that our athletic department and university administration have demonstrated toward the team.

“I appreciate all that our players, coaches and staff are doing to excel on and off the football field. My enthusiasm for tomorrow, the day after and every day following is as high as ever, and we are ready to get on the practice field and start preparations for the 2022 season.”

Harbaugh flirted with possibly taking an NFL head coaching job this off-season, even interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings. But ultimately, he decided to come back to Michigan.

The Wolverines also made their first appearance in the College Football Playoff, losing to Georgia in the Orange Bowl. U-M finished the year ranked No. 3 in the final polls, its highest finish since 1997.

Harbaugh was named the 2021 Associated Press Coach of the Year.

In seven seasons at Michigan (2015-21), Harbaugh has guided the program to a 61-24 overall record with four 10-win campaigns.