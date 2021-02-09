JOB ALERT: Alro Steel is hiring

MICHIGAN (WLNS)— Alro Steel is hiring for jobs at all four of it’s Mid-Michigan locations.

Those locations include, Potterville, Lansing, Charlotte and Jackson.

The company is looking to hire Material Handlers, Machine Operators and Service Technicians.

Competitive pay

Benefits including: medical, dental, vision, retirement savings, and flexible spending

Paid vacation and holidays

Growth potential: learn from the ground up

Tuition reimbursement

Stability

Those looking to apply can do so here.