JOB ALERT: Alro Steel is hiring

MICHIGAN (WLNS)— Alro Steel is hiring for jobs at all four of it’s Mid-Michigan locations.

Those locations include, Potterville, Lansing, Charlotte and Jackson.

The company is looking to hire Material Handlers, Machine Operators and Service Technicians.

  • Competitive pay
  • Benefits including: medical, dental, vision, retirement savings, and flexible spending
  • Paid vacation and holidays
  • Growth potential: learn from the ground up
  • Tuition reimbursement
  • Stability

Those looking to apply can do so here.

